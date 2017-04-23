Evacuation orders lifted in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Families in Collier County are being allowed to return to their homes Sunday following a wildfire that burned thousands of acres.

A mandatory evacuation was put in place Friday for more than 7,000 homes in the area.

Sunday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the order had been lifted.

People returning to their homes are asked to be careful on the roads, and be patient as firefighters continue to work. Debris and stumps are expected to continue smoldering, but homeowners are asked to call 911 immediately if they see any flames.

The sheriff’s office is also warning about the possibility of fallen trees, power lines and other safety hazards.

Emergency management officials are expected to meet with Collier County school officials later on Sunday to discuss student safety and bus routing. Updates will be posted on the Collier County Public Schools website.

