Car smashes through jewelry store in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A jewelry store in New Port Richey was left seriously damaged after Florida Highway Patrol officers say a woman slammed into the building with her car Saturday afternoon.

According to the crash report, the 75-year-old woman was trying to pull into a parking spot in front of Royalty Jewelers Inc. in the Wood Trail Plaza parking lot on Old County Road 54 when it happened.

The woman told officers she moved her foot from the brake pedal to the gas pedal without realizing.

Her car hit the curb, then continued forward and through the front of the jewelry shop’s brick wall and glass window. The car smashed into statues, a sign, neon lights, plants and flowers.

Troopers say she also hit the inside wall of a vacant building next to the jewelry store.

The crash caused $10,000 worth of damage to Royalty Jewelers Inc. and $2,000 worth of damage to the vacant business next door.

The woman was ticketed for careless driving.

