Car loses control, crashes into Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Bradenton residents got the shock of their life on Saturday after a car crashed into their home.
It happened around 3 pm this afternoon on the 3300 block of Southern Parkway.
Authorities say an unidentified female driver lost control of her vehicle, hitting trees, another vehicle and a mailbox before crashing into the home.
She went through the wall and the garage door.
Fortunately, the homes occupants were not injured.
The driver suffered a minor laceration to the head and was taken to a nearby hospital to be monitored.
She’s expected to recover just fine.
The Bradenton Police Department has yet to determine the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- ‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dies at 56
- Florida mom and boyfriend arrested after toddler is beaten
- VIDEO: Child falls out of moving bus, is rescued by volunteer firefighter
- Man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead in Tampa apartment
- VIDEO: Kenny G gives spontaneous performance for charity on Tampa flight
- Zoo teases permanent camera for April the giraffe and baby