Car loses control, crashes into Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Bradenton residents got the shock of their life on Saturday after a car crashed into their home.

It happened around 3 pm this afternoon on the 3300 block of Southern Parkway.

Authorities say an unidentified female driver lost control of her vehicle, hitting trees, another vehicle and a mailbox before crashing into the home.

She went through the wall and the garage door.

Fortunately, the homes occupants were not injured.

The driver suffered a minor laceration to the head and was taken to a nearby hospital to be monitored.

She’s expected to recover just fine.

The Bradenton Police Department has yet to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

