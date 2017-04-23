Attorney John Morgan considering run for governor

FLORIDA (WFLA) – Will high-profile attorney John Morgan run for governor? That’s the question many have been asking, and News Channel 8 has learned he is seriously considering a candidacy to lead Florida in 2018.

The 61-year-old personal injury lawyer is known for the law firm that bears his name, and is also well-known for his support of decriminalizing marijuana.

At a recent Tiger Bay Club event, Morgan came to talk about the state legislature’s difficulties with the voter-approved medical marijuana amendment.

“I personally believe marijuana should be decriminalized everywhere, in every county throughout the state of Florida,” he said.

But many in the crowd were there to hear about a possible gubernatorial run in 2018.

“I would only do one year, one term,” Morgan said.

Back in March, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said he would not seek the democratic nomination because he didn’t want to miss out on his family. Morgan also cited his personal life as something he would strongly take into consideration.

“I have a wonderful life,” he said. “The best part of my life is my children who I enjoy being with more than anything else. And so I don’t think I’d want to tie up 8 years of my life.”

He says he’s talked to political bigwigs who have advised him to weigh the pros and cons to see if he could find a balance and make a difference for people living in Florida.

“They say you can do a whole lot of good, but it will come at a great personal sacrifice, financially and emotionally,” Morgan said.

So far, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and newcomer Chris King are the only two democrats who have thrown their hat in the ring.

The two biggest names rumored for the republican field right now are Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

