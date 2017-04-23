2 killed in serious I-75 crash in Bonita Springs, southbound lane closed

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers are responding to a crash involving a car and a semi truck on I-75 that killed two people.

It happened in Bonita Springs on the southbound shoulder of the interstate at the 116 mile marker.

The outside southbound lane is blocked at this time.

This is a developing situation. We will have updates on WFLA.com when more facts are provided.

