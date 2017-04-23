2 killed in serious I-75 crash in Bonita Springs, southbound lane closed

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers are responding to a crash involving a car and a semi truck on I-75 that killed two people.
It happened in Bonita Springs on the southbound shoulder of the interstate at the 116 mile marker.
The outside southbound lane is blocked at this time.
This is a developing situation. We will have updates on WFLA.com when more facts are provided.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- ‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dies at 56
- Florida mom and boyfriend arrested after toddler is beaten
- VIDEO: Child falls out of moving bus, is rescued by volunteer firefighter
- Man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead in Tampa apartment
- VIDEO: Kenny G gives spontaneous performance for charity on Tampa flight
- Zoo teases permanent camera for April the giraffe and baby