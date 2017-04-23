2 killed in serious I-75 crash in Bonita Springs, southbound lane closed

By Published:

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers are responding to a crash involving a car and a semi truck on I-75 that killed two people.

It happened in Bonita Springs on the southbound shoulder of the interstate at the 116 mile marker.

The outside southbound lane is blocked at this time.

This is a developing situation. We will have updates on WFLA.com when more facts are provided.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s