1 woman killed, 4 others wounded in Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI (AP) – Miami-Dade police are seeking the assailant who fatally shot one woman and wounded four others in a parking lot.
The Miami Herald reports that the women had just been dropped off early Sunday at park and ride lot when someone in a car shot them before speeding away.
The condition of the wounded women and other details were not immediately available.
