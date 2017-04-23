1 woman killed, 4 others wounded in Miami-Dade shooting

By Published:
Wikimedia Commons photo credit Highway Patrol Images

MIAMI (AP) – Miami-Dade police are seeking the assailant who fatally shot one woman, wounded two others and left another two hospitalized with injuries suffered trying to escape the chaos that erupted in a parking lot.

The Miami Herald reports that the women had just been dropped off early Sunday at park and ride lot when someone in a car shot at them before speeding away.

Police say 21-year-old Jasmine Dixon died of gunshot wounds. Two of her friends, 17-year-old Danesha Goulbourne and 18-year-old Quanisha Hepburn, were listed in stable condition after being shot. Two other friends, 20-year-old Lakeesha Hayes and 23-year-old Kandisha Rodgers, suffered injuries after possibly being hit by a car.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s