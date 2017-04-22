Zephyrhills coach arrested for unlawful sexual activity with student

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A basketball coach from Zephyrhills High School is facing charges for unlawful sexual activity with a 17-year-old student, according to deputies in Pasco County.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Samuel Walker is an instructional assistant and head coach for the girls’ junior varsity basketball team.
Investigators say the acts allegedly happened between February 1 and April 17 of 2017.
Walker also had six warrants with Hillsborough County for unlawful sexual activities with a minor, according to deputies.
