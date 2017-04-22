VIDEO: Kenny G give spontaneous performance for charity on Tampa flight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Famous saxophonist Kenny G performed in Clearwater Friday night, but gave another impromptu performance on a flight leaving Tampa.

Kenny G was onboard a Delta flight leaving Tampa International Airport and heading to Los Angeles Saturday morning.

The saxophonist was sitting next to a woman raising money for charity, and agreed to play on the plane for donations.

Kenny G walked up and down the plane aisle playing his saxophone, and collected more than $2,000.

