Thousands of acres burned in Collier County wildfire

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Golden Gate wildfire in Collier County has now burned nearly 5,000 acres.

More than 7,000 homes are under a mandatory evacuation. The Florida Forestry Service says at least nine homes have been damaged.

Three fire trucks and crews from Sarasota County were sent to the area to help get the fire under control.

At last check, the fire was only 10 percent contained.

Fire officials say one man was injured while trying to protect his property. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital’s burn unit with second-degree burns on almost 20 percent of his body.

