Rare crocodile undergoes surgery at Zoo Miami

By Published: Updated:
Photo from Zoo Miami.

MIAMI (AP) – A 13-year-old endangered male crocodile is recovering from surgery at Zoo Miami.

Photo from Zoo Miami.

Zoo officials said the crocodile underwent a procedure Friday to treat an infected wound likely caused by a bite from another crocodile. The nearly 10 foot long, 396-pound reptile had sustained a wound to its left front wrist that needed to be debrided and medicated.

The reptile had to be immobilized and transported to the zoo hospital where it received several x-rays before the removing the infected material was surgically removed. The crocodile will remain hospitalized for the next several days.

Orinoco crocodiles are a critically endangered species that is found in isolated pockets of the freshwater tributaries of the Orinoco River in Colombia and Venezuela. They are the largest predators in South America and can grow to 15 feet long.

Photo from Zoo Miami.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s