Rare crocodile undergoes surgery at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (AP) – A 13-year-old endangered male crocodile is recovering from surgery at Zoo Miami.

Zoo officials said the crocodile underwent a procedure Friday to treat an infected wound likely caused by a bite from another crocodile. The nearly 10 foot long, 396-pound reptile had sustained a wound to its left front wrist that needed to be debrided and medicated.

The reptile had to be immobilized and transported to the zoo hospital where it received several x-rays before the removing the infected material was surgically removed. The crocodile will remain hospitalized for the next several days.

Orinoco crocodiles are a critically endangered species that is found in isolated pockets of the freshwater tributaries of the Orinoco River in Colombia and Venezuela. They are the largest predators in South America and can grow to 15 feet long.

