Possible shutdown, health care quagmire awaiting Congress

Capitol Hill
In this photo taken Feb. 28, 2017, a flag flies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lawmakers return to Washington this week to a familiar quagmire on health care legislation and a budget deadline dramatized by the prospect of a protracted battle between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats over his border wall. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lawmakers returning to Washington will find a familiar quagmire on health care legislation. And there’s a budget deadline that’s dramatized by the prospect of a protracted battle between President Donald Trump and Democrats over his border wall.

Trump’s GOP allies control Congress. But they’ve been unable to send him a single major bill as he faces the symbolic 100-day mark on April 29. That’s the day when the government, in a worst-case scenario, could shut down.

Trump also wants to revive a troubled health measure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

And he also hopes to use a spending bill to salvage victories on a U.S.-Mexico border wall, a down payment on a Pentagon buildup, and perhaps a crackdown on cities refusing to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

