Possible shutdown, health care quagmire awaiting Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lawmakers returning to Washington will find a familiar quagmire on health care legislation. And there’s a budget deadline that’s dramatized by the prospect of a protracted battle between President Donald Trump and Democrats over his border wall.
Trump’s GOP allies control Congress. But they’ve been unable to send him a single major bill as he faces the symbolic 100-day mark on April 29. That’s the day when the government, in a worst-case scenario, could shut down.
Trump also wants to revive a troubled health measure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
And he also hopes to use a spending bill to salvage victories on a U.S.-Mexico border wall, a down payment on a Pentagon buildup, and perhaps a crackdown on cities refusing to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
