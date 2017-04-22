Police investigate homicide after woman’s body found in Tampa apartment

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating the death of a woman in Tampa as a homicide.

Investigators are actively working a crime scene at 4819 College Court and have the suspect in custody on an unrelated charge.

The unidentified woman’s body was discovered on Saturday. Police say she suffered upper body trauma and likely knew the perpetrator.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story and WFLA.com will give an update on this matter when more facts are released.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES