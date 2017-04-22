Police identify man shot dead overnight in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was killed in an overnight shooting in St. Pete has been identified as Jay Devon Powell, 28.
Powell was shot following an altercation with Tyrone Walker, 35.
It happened early Saturday morning at a residence on 1428 12th St. South.
Police say Walker was visiting a relative at the home when Powell showed up and the two men engaged in an altercation.
When the altercation spiraled out of control, Walker shot Powell and notified the police. He waited on the scene until investigators arrived to provide a statement.
At this time, no charges have been filed against Walker.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Indian Lake Estates brush fire considered suspicious, mandatory evacuation still in place
- Zephyrhills coach arrested for unlawful sexual activity with student
- Teen driver pulled from car that slammed into Clearwater restaurant
- Man dies after riding Disney’s Thunder Mountain
- Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
- Cops look for Lakeland man who reportedly stole aunt’s wheelchair, gave it to girlfriend
- Cops: Clearwater woman shoves stun gun into teen driver’s face during road rage incident
- Englewood family welcomes naturally conceived quadruplets