Police identify man shot dead overnight in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was killed in an overnight shooting in St. Pete has been identified as Jay Devon Powell, 28.

Powell was shot following an altercation with Tyrone Walker, 35.

It happened early Saturday morning at a residence on 1428 12th St. South.

Police say Walker was visiting a relative at the home when Powell showed up and the two men engaged in an altercation.

When the altercation spiraled out of control, Walker shot Powell and notified the police. He waited on the scene until investigators arrived to provide a statement.

At this time, no charges have been filed against Walker.

