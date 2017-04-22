Pasco police chase ends in crash, man arrested on series of charges

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A late night chase with Pasco authorities ended on Friday night with a crash.
Leon Diggs, 22, who was wanted on two warrants (one felony), led multiple agencies on a pursuit that ended in a collision.
Police did not mention where the crash occurred, but said on Facebook that Diggs had fled the scene on foot and was located by a K9 unit shortly after he crashed.
Authorities found 11.1 grams of crack, 13.9 grams and codeine syrup inside the vehicle Diggs was driving.
He was arrested on a litany of charges by three agencies: The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, The New Port Richey Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol.
He faces charges for the following crimes:
-Failure to appear (warrant)
-Cocaine posession
-Posession of controlled substance
-Leaving scene of accident involving injury
-Fleeing/Eluding police with disregard of safety
-No valid driver’s license
He’s being held at the Pasco County Jail on a $48,176 bond.
No other details were provided.
Diggs has a lengthy rap sheet with 11 arrests, most of which are drug-related.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Man dies after riding Disney’s Thunder Mountain
- Man arrested after chatting with Largo detective posing as young girl
- VIDEO: Kenny G gives spontaneous performance for charity on Tampa flight
- St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
- Mandatory evacuation order lifted as officials monitor 700-acre fire at Indian Lake Estates
- American flight attendant to angry passenger: ‘Hit me’
- Englewood family welcomes naturally conceived quadruplets