Pasco authorities search for missing 60-year-old man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing adult.
James Daniel Gallagher, 60, was reported missing from his residence on Peter Max Blvd.
His brother told Pasco County deputies he has not seen or heard from Gallagher in a month.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488.
