Orlando City Stadium to host NWSL championship game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Orlando City Stadium will host the National Women’s Soccer League championship game on Oct. 14.

The privately funded stadium, which opened last month, is home to the league’s Orlando Pride, as well as Major League Soccer’s Orlando City. The facility has a natural grass playing surface.

It also has a group of rainbow-colored seats in section 12, a tribute to the victims of last year’s Pulse nightclub shooting.

“The appetite for soccer in Orlando is at an all-time high, and we are thrilled to contribute to this movement by bringing the NWSL Championship to Orlando,” Orlando City majority owner Flavio Augusto da Silva said in a statement Saturday announcing the selection.

The league’s top four teams at the end of the season advance to the semifinals, scheduled for Oct. 7-8.

