Officials: Cigarette likely caused fire that burned 4 homes in Lehigh Acres

By Published:
File photo courtesy WISH

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) – A lit cigarette likely tossed by a parent waiting for a school bus caused a southwest Florida brush fire that destroyed four homes and several cars.

According to the News-Press, Lee County fire inspector Dale Reisen said Saturday that the 400-acre Lehigh Acres fire started Friday afternoon when a cigarette was tossed into some dry vegetation. The spot is next to a bus stop where parents pick up their children.

Reisen said that even if the fire was accidental, the person responsible if found will have to pay the costs of fighting it.

Another fire in neighboring Collier County destroyed two trailers. A third in Polk County led to the evacuation of 800 homes.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s