Man arrested after chatting with Largo detective posing as young girl

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is facing several charges after police say he engaged in sexual conversation and agreed to meet with a person he thought was a teenage girl.

Last week, a detective with the Largo Police Department started chatting with 47-year-old Christopher Litteral on social media, posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Even though he was told several times he was chatting with a 14-year-old, police say he engaged in graphic sexual online conversations, and requested a meeting to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Litteral also provided a photo of himself, allowing detectives to identify him.

On Friday, police say Litteral agreed to meet with the detective, who he believed was an underage female, at Datkso Park in Largo. Litteral was identified when he showed up, and detained.

Police say the man had a concealed 9mm handgun tucked between the driver’s seat and center console in his car covered with a towel.

During an interview, Litteral told police he was meeting the girl to give her advice against participating in this type of behavior. He told investigators he would not have completed the act, even though he admitted to purchasing condoms.

Litteral is facing several charges including traveling to meet a minor and using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child.

