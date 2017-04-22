Indian Lake Estates brush fire considered suspicious, mandatory evacuation still in place

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A mandatory evacuation is still in place in Polk County due to a brush fire in Indian Lake Estates that broke out Friday.

County officials say the fire has burned 600 acres so far. Crews could not say how much of the fire is contained.

During a press conference Saturday morning, officials said the fire was fairly quiet overnight, but they are concerned about when the weather starts to heat up around 10 a.m. That’s one of the reasons the evacuation order has not yet been lifted. They also said they can’t have both firefighting vehicles and residents going back and forth on the roads.

Polk County officials will make a decision at noon on Saturday whether to lift the evacuation order or keep it in place.

In the meantime, the Red Cross has opened a shelter at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales, located at 305 East Central Avenue in Lake Wales.

County officials also confirmed Saturday morning they are considering this a suspicious fire. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If anyone has any information if anyone was involved in the fire, you are asked to call 1-800-342-5869.

