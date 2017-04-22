‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dies at 56

(WFLA) – Erin Moran, who is best known for her roles on “Happy Days” and its spinoff, “Joanie Loves Chachi,” has died, TMZ has learned.

Moran rose to fame starring as the younger sister of Ron Howard’s character, Richie Cunningham on the classic “Happy Days,” which lasted eleven seasons.

She continued the role for one season, starring alongside Scott Baio in “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

Moran also made appearances on “Murder, She Wrote,” “Desperation Boulevard,” and “Celebrity Fit Club.”

Her fame faded as she reportedly fell upon hard times due to a combination of drinking and bizarre behavior and spent her final days living in a trailer park in Indiana, according to TMZ.

“We’re told authorities in Indiana got a call just after 4 PM ET Saturday from someone reporting an “unresponsive female.” EMT’s arrived and found Erin Moran’s body … she was already dead,” TMZ reported on Saturday.

She was 56 years old.

