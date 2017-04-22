Frito-Lay recalls various chips for possible salmonella contamination

(KRON) – Frito-Lay recalled its jalapeño flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and jalapeño flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips due to a possible Salmonella contamination.
According to the Food & Drug Administration, the presence of Salmonella is in the seasoning.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Those who are considered healthy may experience diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Polk County fire evacuees fear the worst in 700-acre fire
- Zephyrhills coach arrested for unlawful sexual activity with student
- Teen driver pulled from car that slammed into Clearwater restaurant
- Man dies after riding Disney’s Thunder Mountain
- Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
- Cops look for Lakeland man who reportedly stole aunt’s wheelchair, gave it to girlfriend
- Cops: Clearwater woman shoves stun gun into teen driver’s face during road rage incident
- Englewood family welcomes naturally conceived quadruplets