FEMA authorizes funds to help battle Indian Lake Estates fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Federal funds have been granted to the state of Florida to help reimburse response costs of several wildfires, including one in Polk County.

Governor Rick Scott was given an update Saturday on the ongoing wildfires in Collier, Lee and Polk Counties.

After the briefing, the governor announced the state received two Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The funds will go to the Red Grange wildfire in Polk County, and the Ann Avenue wildfire in Lee County.

FEMA has also authorized funds to help fight the Golden Gate wildfire in Collier County.

“We are continuing to closely monitor these wildfires and do everything we can to ensure our firefighters and first responders have all the resources they need to protect our communities,” Governor Scott said. “I appreciate the Trump Administration’s quick approval in fulfilling my request for additional Fire Management Assistance Grants to assist ongoing firefighting efforts in Lee and Polk Counties.”

The assistance covers 75 percent of eligible fire response costs, including aviation assets, field camps, equipment use, tools, materials and supplies.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES