DC Eagle Cam captures rescue and return of eaglet after its leg gets stuck in nest

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – One of the baby bald eagles seen in the DC Eagle Cam is safely back in its nest at the U.S. National Arboretum today after it’s leg got stuck in a branch.

According the American Eagle Foundation, which helps manage the camera, the 23-day-old eaglet’s leg, known as DC4, was “lodged in a Y-shaped stick” in the nest for over an hour.

After monitoring the nest and seeing that it’s mother, “First Lady”, wasn’t able to help, they sent up a team of climbers to rescue it.

With the help of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, two professionals climbed the 80-foot-tall tree and removed the eagle from the nest.

The eagle was taken to a veterinarian at the Maryland Zoo and Baltimore, which said he suffered an abrasion and swelling on the leg.

The baby eagle was returned to its nest on Friday afternoon and reunited with its parents “Mr. President” and “First Lady” and the other baby eagle, DC5.

