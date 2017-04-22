Cops: Woman’s body found in St. Pete creek near Jet Jackson Recreation center

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives in St. Pete are actively working a death investigation after a body of an adult woman was found in a creek beyond a field.

They found her near the Jet Jackson Recreation center at 1000 28th Street South.

Police still do not know the woman’s identity and say her body may have been in the water for over 24 hours.

No other information has been released.

