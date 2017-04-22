Clearwater officer rescues young girl’s cell phone from storm drain

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater police officer braved a storm drain to help a young girl who lost her cell phone Friday morning.
The girl was waiting for the school bus when she lost her phone in the storm drain.
Officer Josey from the Clearwater Police Department wasn’t afraid to get dirty, and climbed right into the storm drain after two other officers lifted the manhole cover off.
Police say the little girl was very excited to get her phone back.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Polk County fire evacuees fear the worst in 700-acre fire
- Zephyrhills coach arrested for unlawful sexual activity with student
- Teen driver pulled from car that slammed into Clearwater restaurant
- Man dies after riding Disney’s Thunder Mountain
- Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
- Cops look for Lakeland man who reportedly stole aunt’s wheelchair, gave it to girlfriend
- Cops: Clearwater woman shoves stun gun into teen driver’s face during road rage incident
- Englewood family welcomes naturally conceived quadruplets