Clearwater officer rescues young girl’s cell phone from storm drain

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater police officer braved a storm drain to help a young girl who lost her cell phone Friday morning.

The girl was waiting for the school bus when she lost her phone in the storm drain.

Officer Josey from the Clearwater Police Department wasn’t afraid to get dirty, and climbed right into the storm drain after two other officers lifted the manhole cover off.

Police say the little girl was very excited to get her phone back.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES