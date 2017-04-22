Teen driver pulled from car that slammed into Clearwater restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage driver was taken to the hospital by helicopter after his car slammed into a building in Clearwater Saturday morning, according to police.

Investigators say an 18-year-old boy was driving north on Sand Key Bridge, and lost control when he tried to make a left turn onto South Gulfview Boulevard.

His car flipped several times before crashing into the front of Cesare’s at the Beach restaurant.

When the car caught fire, police say bystanders pulled the teen from the car.

He was then treated by medics, and flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Officials say his injuries are serious, but are not considered life-threatening.

Clearwater officials say there could be some delays in the area due to the crash investigation.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES