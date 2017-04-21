WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fiona play in the shower

(WFLA/NBC News) — Sometimes a video just speaks for itself and that’s certainly the case with social media’s favorite baby hippo.

Earlier the keepers at the Cincinnati Zoo let little Fiona wander around the facility. It didn’t take long before she found the shower.

Fiona played in the water and eventually took a nap with the water running.

Fiona was born six weeks premature and weighed only 29 pounds at birth. That’s much less than the average 80-pound birth weight for her species.

Because she was unable to nurse from her mother, zoo’s staff have been caring for her since her birth in January.

And the internet can’t get enough of her. Photos and videos of Fiona have been shared across social media platforms thousands of times.

