Universal Orlando unveils cabana rentals, premium seating prices for Volcano Bay

Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando is giving guests more ways to relax. The park just released prices for premium seating and private cabana rentals at the Volcano Bay water park, which officially opens on May 25.

Visitors who buy premium seating can kick back on a pair of padded lounges that come with an adjustable umbrella and a storage lock box. Premium seating starts at $29.99.

Cabana rentals at Volcano Bay include concierge service with exclusive menu options, a fruit and snack basket, a small, pre-stocked refrigerator and complimentary locker and towel service. Cabanas holding up to six people go for $159.99. Family-suite cabanas, holding up to 15 people start at $299.99.

The park says Volcano Bay will be the perfect combination of thrills and relaxation. “There’s no standing in long lines, carrying rafts around the park, nothing between you and a full day of fun,” the park wrote on their website.

Visit the Universal Orlando Blog to learn more about what Volcano Bay has to offer.

