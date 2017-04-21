United misses deadline to answer senators on dragging

WASHINGTON (AP) – United Airlines and Chicago airport officials missed a deadline for answering questions from by key U.S. senators about the dragging incident aboard a United Express plane.
The company and city say they want more time.
Four leaders of the Senate Commerce said Friday they were disappointed and found it unacceptable that the airline and city failed to answer questions about the April 9 incident by the senators’ deadline of Thursday.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
- Pinellas principal under fire for suggesting ‘white students should be in same class’
- Carlie Brucia’s mother dies from heroin overdose in Polk County
- Cops look for Lakeland man who reportedly stole aunt’s wheelchair, gave it to girlfriend
- Cops: Clearwater woman shoves stun gun into teen driver’s face during road rage incident
- Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car in Los Angeles
- Englewood family welcomes naturally conceived quadruplets
- Giraffe cam with April, baby to end