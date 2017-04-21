Target 8: Veterans unload on Congressman Crist

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Pinellas County veterans told Congressman Charlie Crist (D)-Florida to leave his politics at the door, they wanted to talk meat and potatoes.

They served their country in peace and war and let him know America is letting them down.

At American Legion 273 in Madeira Beach, Congressman Crist listened and took notes.

Veterans gave him an earful. The first topic, V.A. healthcare.

“Make it easier to pull bad employees, get them out of the system, and replace them with people that will and can and do their jobs,” said veteran Randall McNabb.

Navy veteran Ben Droweinga is using more private doctors, because of what he is hearing at the Bill Young Medical Center at Bay Pines.

“I informed them, that through an outside doctor, that I have a fractured back that could possibly need surgery, and the response I got from my primary care was ‘don’t have surgery, I’ll give you pills for the pain,'” explained Droweinga. “It’s a damned shame, I did 27 years in the service and get treated like a piece of garbage.”

Transitioning from active duty to retirement also presents problems.

“There’s no bridge. There’s no connection, both entities, institutions they do not speak,” said National Guard Sgt. 1st class Dwight Barber.

The V.A. operates:

1233 Health care facilities and clinics

168 Medical centers

1053 Outpatient sites

The widow of former Congressman Bill Young had some advice for her husband’s successor. Beverly Young shared that the V.A. Is just too big to fix all at once. She suggested a meeting with the new V.A. Secretary. Fix one hospital at a time, and start with Bay Pines.

“Put it under a glass dome and fix every problem that they find there on an one-to-one basis, and use that hospital as an example that the V.A. can be fixed,” said Young.

Congressman Crist shared with Target 8 that he is writing V.A. Secretary Shulkin a letter this afternoon.

