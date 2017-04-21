Some hotel guests to pay room fee to support Tampa tourism

Ryan Hughes By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Hotel Motel Association is promoting Tampa and Ybor City to the country and beyond, and visitors at select hotels will pay a new fee to fund a new marketing district.

The association, the City of Tampa and the Tax Collector’s Office will oversee the fund.

Officials tell News Channel 8 a $1.50 fee will be tacked on to each room per night. “We think if all proceeds as we anticipate, we’re probably looking at $1.5 million a year,” said association executive director Bob Morrison.  “That will be generated by this fund.”

The money will be used for advertisements on television and the internet, Morrison said.

According to city documents about the new assessment, “lodging has become more competitive, and in order to ensure that the City will remain a competitive tourism market, the tourism properties must implement marketing programs designed to attract overnight visitors with additional funding to cover a new marketing and promotional budget needed to reach additional market segments.”

The fee goes into effect on May 1, paperwork shows.

“Until we tell our story, there’s no way for you to know what our story is,” Morrison said.

Morrison tells News Channel 8 this is the first-of-its-kind marketing district focused solely on a downtown part of a city in Florida.

Participating Hotels:

  • Aloft Tampa Downtown
  • Courtyard by Marriott Tampa Downtown
  • Embassy Suites Hotel Tampa Downtown Convention Center
  • Epicurean Hotel
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Ybor
  • Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Ybor
  • Floridian Palace Hotel
  • Le Meridien Tampa
  • Hilton Tampa Downtown
  • Marriott Tampa Waterside Hotel & Marina
  • Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel
  • Residence Inn Tampa
  • The Barrymore Hotel Tampa Riverwalk.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s