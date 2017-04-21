Some hotel guests to pay room fee to support Tampa tourism

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Hotel Motel Association is promoting Tampa and Ybor City to the country and beyond, and visitors at select hotels will pay a new fee to fund a new marketing district.

The association, the City of Tampa and the Tax Collector’s Office will oversee the fund.

Officials tell News Channel 8 a $1.50 fee will be tacked on to each room per night. “We think if all proceeds as we anticipate, we’re probably looking at $1.5 million a year,” said association executive director Bob Morrison. “That will be generated by this fund.”

The money will be used for advertisements on television and the internet, Morrison said.

According to city documents about the new assessment, “lodging has become more competitive, and in order to ensure that the City will remain a competitive tourism market, the tourism properties must implement marketing programs designed to attract overnight visitors with additional funding to cover a new marketing and promotional budget needed to reach additional market segments.”

The fee goes into effect on May 1, paperwork shows.

“Until we tell our story, there’s no way for you to know what our story is,” Morrison said.

Morrison tells News Channel 8 this is the first-of-its-kind marketing district focused solely on a downtown part of a city in Florida.

Participating Hotels:

Aloft Tampa Downtown

Courtyard by Marriott Tampa Downtown

Embassy Suites Hotel Tampa Downtown Convention Center

Epicurean Hotel

Hampton Inn & Suites Ybor

Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Ybor

Floridian Palace Hotel

Le Meridien Tampa

Hilton Tampa Downtown

Marriott Tampa Waterside Hotel & Marina

Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel

Residence Inn Tampa

The Barrymore Hotel Tampa Riverwalk.

