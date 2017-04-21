Save time and money with these healthy food hacks

(WFLA) — It’s all about saving time, saving money and convenience these days and food is no exception.

It’s easy to run through the drive-thru or pick up take out but with minimal planning and an eye for a sale, healthy family meals are totally doable, registered dietitian Abigail Dougherty said.

Dougherty showed how some of her favorite healthy ingredients like shrimp, rotisserie chicken and frozen veggies are simple to make into meals, take minimal time and are under five dollars per serving.

Dougherty recommends checking sales and being flexible especially when it comes to protein and veggies and making sure to combine lean protein, healthy fats, carbs and veggies in each meal.

