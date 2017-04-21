Sarasota fire officials issue countywide recreational burn ban

By Published:
Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota has issued a countywide recreational burn ban until weather conditions improve.

The ban is in response to dry weather conditions and an increased chance of wildfire.

Under such a ban, residents are typically prohibited from burning forests, grasslands, wildlands and other forms of vegetation.

The only exception to the ban is using outdoor grills, but Sarasota fire officials are warning residents to never leave grills unattended while cooking.

“Should a wildfire erupt, nearby residents are urged to follow the directions from authorities which may include evacuations in localized areas. We ask all residents to remain vigilant during these dry conditions,” said Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit http://www.scgov.net.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s