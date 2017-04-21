Sarasota fire officials issue countywide recreational burn ban

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota has issued a countywide recreational burn ban until weather conditions improve.

The ban is in response to dry weather conditions and an increased chance of wildfire.

Under such a ban, residents are typically prohibited from burning forests, grasslands, wildlands and other forms of vegetation.

The only exception to the ban is using outdoor grills, but Sarasota fire officials are warning residents to never leave grills unattended while cooking.

“Should a wildfire erupt, nearby residents are urged to follow the directions from authorities which may include evacuations in localized areas. We ask all residents to remain vigilant during these dry conditions,” said Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit http://www.scgov.net.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES