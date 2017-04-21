Rhino, panthers, giraffe rescued from Collier County brush fire

By Published:
(Source: Greater Naples Fire District)

COLLIER COUNTY – A rhino was rescued from the brush fires that continue to burn in Collier County.

Greater Naples Fire District said the owner of Wildlife Preserve couldn’t get the rhino out. Crews put a firetruck in his pen and saved him.

The rhino was running around and hysterical, but firefighters calmed him down.

Crews also saved two panthers.

The owner of the preserve was able to rescue a giraffe.

