Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: April 10 to 14

(WFLA)– State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from April 10 to April 14, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

El Rincon Mexicano located at 4109 SR 574 in Plant City

April 11, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 11 Violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 200 dead roaches were found behind a freezer.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 10 roaches were observed on the can opener, and three were under the prep table.

The hand washing sink was not accessible for employee use due to a sanitizer bucket stored in it.

There was grease accumulated on kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment behind the fryers, coolers, and freezer.

In-use knives were stored in cracks between pieces of equipment.

In-use tongs were stored on equipment door handles between uses.

There was a build-up of soil/debris on the floor under the shelving.

April 12, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation

Caribine Art-of-Taste located at 6014 N 40th St in Tampa

April 12, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 13 violations

Potentially hazardous hot food was held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the reach-in cooler.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was found near the prep table, 10-15 live roaches were found under a 3-compartment sink, 1 live roach was found near the hot water heater, 1 live roach was found in the oven, and 1 live roach was found behind a chest freezer.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held more than 24 hours without it being properly date marked.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 2 dead roaches were found under a table, 1 dead roach was found under a prep sink, 5 dead roaches were found near a 3-compartment sink , 1 dead roach was found in front of an oven, 1 dead roach was found in front of the fryer, 2 dead roaches were found behind cooking equipment, 3 dead roaches were found on the floor at a front service area, and 3 dead roaches were found behind the chest freezer.

April 14, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations

Belleair Tower located at 1100 Ponce de Leon, Clearwater

April 14, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 15 violations

Stop Sale Order issued for dented or rusted cans found at the establishment.

Raw sausage was stored over cooked corned beef hash.

Raw chicken and ham wasn’t properly separated by cooking temperature in a reach-in freezer on the cook’s line.

Multiple rodent droppings were found: 3 soft rodent droppings and 7 hard dry droppings were found at the coffee station under the juice dispenser, 5 sticky traps with evidence of hair and 3 dry droppings were also found in the area. 2 rodent droppings were found in snap traps, and 2 dry rodent droppings were found in the dish area.

The slicer blade was soiled with old food debris.

April 15, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from April 10 to April 14, 2017.

Food-contact surfaces were not properly cleaned at least every four hours.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included Shrimp, hush puppies, and coleslaw.

The wall near the prep table was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

Displayed food was not properly protected from contamination.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

Raw fish was stored over ready-to-eat pastry.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw fish was stored over tomatoes in the back storage room, and raw steak was stored over soup and eggs in the vertical reach-in cooler.

An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.

The ice chute on the soda machine at the wait station had a build-up of mold-like slime.

There was evidence of mop cleaning wastewater that was dumped onto the ground. A large puddle of dirty water was found outside of the back door.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

There was a buildup of food debris residue on the equipment door handles.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

An accumulation of black-green mold-like substance was found inside the ice bin.

Live, small flying insects were found in the food preparation area.

One flying insect was found over the lobby trash can area.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from each other in the holding unit. Raw beef was stored over raw fish in the reach-in cooler on the cook’s line.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. One near back door and one on the drain cover.

Rodent burrow and rodent nesting materials were present. Wood chips were found on the floor, a hole in wall and gnaw marks on walls under bar area were also found.

Raw animal food (raw chicken) was stored over cooked food (cooked beef) in the walk-in cooler.

Food-contact surfaces were not sanitized after cleaning and before use.

An employee washed their hands but did not use soap.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES