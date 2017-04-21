Pasco deputies looking for man suspected of trying to lure girl

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man suspected trying to lure a girl into his SUV.

Detectives say it happened at 2:30 p.m on Thursday at the intersection of Orange Grove and Washington Street in New Port Richey.

The girl was walking home from her bus stop when a man who was driving a small, blue, SUV approached her. He asked her several times where she was going and if she needed a ride.

Detectives say the man never got out of the SUV and did not touch the victim in any way.

The girl told her parents what happened and then her parents contacted law enforcement.

The victim described the man as an Arab male with spiky hair.

The sheriff’s office released an illustration of the suspect and photo of the SUV.

Detectives would like to speak with the suspect. If you have information that can help detectives call 1-800-706-2488.

