New Oreo cookies hit shelves this summer

(WFLA) — Coffee and cookie fans everywhere are rejoicing over a new collaboration.
Dunkin Donuts teamed up with Oreo to bring us a coffee cookie version.
So, if you like dipping Oreo cookies into your mocha coffee, you can soon get the flavor without the dipping.
The two power house companies are creating a mocha-flavored Oreo cookie.
The cookies will be hitting stores this summer.
