Mandatory evacuations underway as massive 3,100-acre wildfire rages through Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- A massive wildfire is raging through more than 3,000 acres in Collier County.

Officials issued a mandatory evacuation notice on Friday, clearing areas from the the south side of Golden Gate Boulevard south to Interstate 75, and from 39th Street east to Tobias Street.

Multiple agencies, including Sarasota fire officials are assisting rescue crews to try to contain the flames.

Sarasota County dispatched three engines to the scene of the fire on Wednesday and an additional three engines this afternoon.

“We’re protecting structures,” said Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier. “A lot of the wildland fire is allowed to burn,” Regnier said. “Many times to lines that are created outside by tractors and so forth, so that the fire can be contained that way. Our goal hopefully is to minimize any type of structural loss and of course life safety, which is number one, paramount.”

