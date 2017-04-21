Mandatory evacuations underway as massive 3,100-acre wildfire rages through Collier County

By Published:
File photo courtesy WISH

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- A massive wildfire is raging through more than 3,000 acres in Collier County.

Officials issued a mandatory evacuation notice on Friday, clearing areas from the the south side of Golden Gate Boulevard south to Interstate 75, and from 39th Street east to Tobias Street.

Multiple agencies, including Sarasota fire officials are assisting rescue crews to try to contain the flames.

Sarasota County dispatched three engines to the scene of the fire on Wednesday and an additional three engines this afternoon.

“We’re protecting structures,” said Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier. “A lot of the wildland fire is allowed to burn,” Regnier said. “Many times to lines that are created outside by tractors and so forth, so that the fire can be contained that way. Our goal hopefully is to minimize any type of structural loss and of course life safety, which is number one, paramount.”

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s