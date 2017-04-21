Man dies after riding Disney’s Thunder Mountain

By Published:
Brandon Wholey via Wikimedia Commons

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A 54-year-old man died after riding Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster in February.

The man had a pre-existing condition and collapsed and died at a hospital after riding the roller coaster. The Orlando Sentinel said man’s death was listed in a quarterly report on all ride-related injuries and illnesses that is given to the state by all of the major theme parks in Florida. The victim was not identified.

When reached late Friday afternoon, Disney confirmed the death but reiterated that the man had a pre-existing condition. A Disney spokesperson said the ride was operating as normal.

Disney reported 11 major injuries and illnesses for January through March.

