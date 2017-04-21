Largo Walmart evacuated due to chemical smell, patients treated at scene

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo Walmart has been evacuated due to a chemical smell.
Firefighters responded to the Walmart at 990 Missouri Ave N. at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Largo Fire Rescue Spokesperson Terry Tokarz said there are multiple patients being treated at the scene.
Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.
No other details have been released.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
- Carlie Brucia’s mother dies from heroin overdose in Polk County
- Cops look for Lakeland man who reportedly stole aunt’s wheelchair, gave it to girlfriend
- Cops: Clearwater woman shoves stun gun into teen driver’s face during road rage incident
- Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car in Los Angeles
- Englewood family welcomes naturally conceived quadruplets
- Giraffe cam with April, baby to end