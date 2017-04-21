Largo Walmart evacuated due to chemical smell, patients treated at scene

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo Walmart has been evacuated due to a chemical smell.

Firefighters responded to the Walmart at 990 Missouri Ave N. at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Largo Fire Rescue Spokesperson Terry Tokarz said there are multiple patients being treated at the scene.

Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

No other details have been released.

