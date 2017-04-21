Hillsborough firefighters respond to brush fire in Plant City

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough firefighters responded to the scene of a brush fire in Plant City.

It was burning through an estimated 10 acres near the 2700 block of Jim Johnson Road, but rescue officials say the fire is now under control.

No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing situation.

