Georgia firefighter catches baby

(WXIA) A Georgia firefighter is being credited for his quick thinking and heroic action on Tuesday – ultimately saving a baby’s life.

That firefighter caught the child as neighbors at a Decatur apartment building escaped a fire.

“A life is definitely something you never want to lose so I’m definitely happy I was able to help that father and the baby,” firefighter Robert Sutton said.

When DeKalb County firefighters arrived to the call, in the second-floor window stood a father yelling for help.

“We pulled up; we see a lot of smoke and flames,” Sutton said. “At first, we didn’t know it was an actual entrapment.”

Sutton said he came around the corner of the building and someone pushed a screen out from a second-floor window.

“I started making my way back and that is when I actually seen the father,” he said.

That’s when the man began yelling for help.

“Walking toward that area and I see the father actually holding the baby outside the window and that is when I ran over,” Sutton said.

Click here to read more.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES