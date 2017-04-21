Florida ethics panel clears Bondi over Trump contribution

Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2016, file photo, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi waves as she speaks at a campaign stop for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Tampa, Fla. Bondi kept mum Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, when asked if she would take a position in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, saying she would "not discuss anything confidential." (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s ethics commission is throwing out complaints filed against Attorney General Pam Bondi over her decision to ask Donald Trump for a contribution to help her re-election campaign.

The Florida Commission on Ethics on Friday voted to reject several complaints filed against Bondi by a Massachusetts trial attorney. One of the complaints questioned Bondi receiving a contribution around the same time her office was being asked about a New York investigation of alleged fraud at Trump University.

Bondi asked for money from Trump in 2013 and got a $25,000 check for her political organization on Sept. 23 of that year. Emails from the same time period show that her office was being asked about the New York allegation.

Bondi has said repeatedly that she did nothing wrong.

