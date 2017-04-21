Firefighters respond to Lakeland brush fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County firefighters are actively working the scene of a brush fire in Lakeland.
It’s happening bear 10950 Sportsman Trail.
The fire is burning through an estimated 2 to 3 acres.
Firefighters are doing their best to keep the fire under control and protect a few structures in the area that might be threatened.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing situation.
