Firefighters respond to Lakeland brush fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County firefighters are actively working the scene of a brush fire in Lakeland.

It’s happening bear 10950 Sportsman Trail.

The fire is burning through an estimated 2 to 3 acres.

Firefighters are doing their best to keep the fire under control and protect a few structures in the area that might be threatened.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing situation.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES