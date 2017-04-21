Farewell, April!: The world says goodbye to the most famous giraffe and her baby

By Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) – All good things must come to the end.

It’s time to say goodbye to April the Giraffe and her baby, the second-most famous giraffe in the world, whose name we still don’t know.

Officials with the Animal Adventure Park are disabling the giraffe’s live stream today at 4:30 pm Eastern time.

“This decision was made to allow us to focus on the park and our opening,” Animal Adventure Park posted Monday on Facebook.

April has been a viral sensation since February. Her pregnancy has enthralled millions of viewers who watched as she was gestating and giving birth to her adorable calf.

The giraffe and her calf will be introduced to the public when the park opens next month.

But the rest of us April fans outside of Harpursville must bid adieu.

Goodbye April and your unamed baby calf.

In the words of Boyz II Men:

And I’ll take with me the memories
To be my sunshine after the rain
It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday

And I’ll take with me the memories
To be my sunshine after the rain
It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday

C’est la vie, beautiful mammals.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s