Farewell, April!: The world says goodbye to the most famous giraffe and her baby

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) – All good things must come to the end.

It’s time to say goodbye to April the Giraffe and her baby, the second-most famous giraffe in the world, whose name we still don’t know.

Officials with the Animal Adventure Park are disabling the giraffe’s live stream today at 4:30 pm Eastern time.

“This decision was made to allow us to focus on the park and our opening,” Animal Adventure Park posted Monday on Facebook.

April has been a viral sensation since February. Her pregnancy has enthralled millions of viewers who watched as she was gestating and giving birth to her adorable calf.

The giraffe and her calf will be introduced to the public when the park opens next month.

But the rest of us April fans outside of Harpursville must bid adieu.

Goodbye April and your unamed baby calf.

In the words of Boyz II Men:

And I’ll take with me the memories

To be my sunshine after the rain

It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday And I’ll take with me the memories

To be my sunshine after the rain

It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday

C’est la vie, beautiful mammals.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD