Cops look for Lakeland man who reportedly stole aunt’s wheelchair, gave it to girlfriend

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding 22-year-old James McCloud from Lakeland.

McCloud has been accused of stealing his aunt’s wheelchair, which she uses to get around.

McCloud’s aunt reported the theft earlier this week, telling deputies someone had stolen her wheelchair from the carport attached to her residence.

She reportedly had no clue who the culprit was, but mentioned her nephew’s girlfriend had recently broken her leg during a bike accident.

Deputies later found the wheelchair at the girlfriend’s residence, but McCloud was nowhere in sight.

The girlfriend told deputies McCloud gave her the wheelchair, but did not mention it was stolen.

The wheelchair was returned to its owner, but deputies still have not been able to find McCloud.

They’ve issued a warrant for his arrest and say he’s currently out on bond from a narcotics arrest from earlier this month.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous should call 1-800-226-TIPS or go to http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip online. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is guaranteed and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

