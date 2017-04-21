Cops: Clearwater man threatened to sic pit bull on volunteer police officer over parking citation

Largo Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly threatening to sic his pit bull on volunteer cops, according to the Largo Police Department.

The cops had responded to a disturbance at a Walmart on 2677 Roosevelt Blvd. in Clearwater.

There they found Vincent Chisolm, 56, parked in his vehicle in front of the store.

When they approached Chisolm to give him a parking citation, he allegedly became combative and threatened to let his pit bull loose to attack one of the volunteers.

The volunteer said the dog was clearly vicious and tried to lunge out of the vehicle.

In fear for his life, the volunteer called in backup and Chisolm tried to flee the scene once backup arrived.

The arresting officer tried to block the suspect’s vehicle with his car, but Chisolm swerved out of his way and continued onto Hwy 19.

He was eventually caught by traffic at the intersection and was stopped by the arresting officer.

Chisolm was arrested on aggravated assault charges and for resisting an officer without violence.

He was booked into the Largo Jail on a $5150 bond.

