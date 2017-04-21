Building the Booty

Fitness Expert Ali Holman fromCoreCamper.com shows us 5 exercises that BUILD THAT BOOTY, giving us a round & firm butt that looks great in clothes and also boosts the confidence!
ALI SHOWED:
- Lunge Hops (step forward in lunge and hop as you raise foot up, go back to lunge)
- Froggy Squat to Giraffe Squat (wide squat, feet facing out – jump to narrow squat/feet close)
- Curtsy Lunge to squat jump (curtsy to middle squat/jump)
- Single Leg Extended Squat (Straight leg foot on chair, touch ground with opposite hand)
- Chair Daisy Cutters (feet on chair, hands on ground, rear in air, drop knees)