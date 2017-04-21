Brush fires near Naples destroy home, burn across 850 acres

NBC Published: Updated:

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Threatening flames from at least two fires in Florida have forced residents to evacuate their homes.

Smoke can be seen darkening the afternoon skies over Collier County from miles away.

The fire is centered in Golden Gate Estates, about 15 northeast of Naples

Firefighters said flames jumped over a main road, shutting down traffic and forcing school bus drivers to change their routes.

Fire officials report one fire known as the 30th street fire has burned over 500 acres and is not contained.

Officials said one home was destroyed in that fire.

The second fire, known as the Frangipani fire, has burned at least 350 acres and is not yet contained.

